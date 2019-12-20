Girard crime activty: Man pins down suspect during car break-in

Wednesday, Dec. 11

10:45 p.m. – 700 block of Trumbull Ave., a caller told police that a naked man was knocking on doors, screaming that someone was trying to hang him and wiretap his phone. Police said the man was running around the outside of a trailer and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. His wife told police that she signed him out of the nursing home and that he’s never acted that way before.

Friday, Dec. 13

12:21 a.m. – 500 block of Park Ave., a woman reported threats being made to her. According to the report, two males starting banging her door, demanding that she come outside and that they would hurt her. The caller said one of the males also lives in her apartment complex and she’s had problems with him in the past.

7:23 p.m. – 700 block of Trumbull Ave., Robert Derr, 26, charged with assault. According to the report, police were called for an assault in progress. The victim said Derr got angry over cigarettes and hit her in the head. She said he then pushed her onto the bed and started hitting her in the stomach, the report stated. Police said Derr was intoxicated and there was dried blood on his hand when he was taken into custody.

Saturday, Dec. 14

11:11 p.m. – 900 block of N. Highland Ave., police were dispatched for an active car break-in. When police arrived on the scene, the caller said her boyfriend was holding down one of the juvenile suspects in the apartment hallway. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespassing and attempted theft. According to the report, the man saw the two suspects going through their vehicles, so he grabbed one of them and pulled him into the apartment hallway. The other suspect, who was wearing a white bandanna and a red hooded sweatshirt, took off running. Nothing was report missing from the vehicles.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

5:44 p.m. – 400 block of Otis Ct., police were dispatched for a criminal mischief report. According to the report, the caller said her husband who doesn’t live there anymore got upset about a friend being at the house. The caller told police that her husband was sending text messages, threatening the friend to come outside so he could assault him. The friend did not come out, so the suspect smashed the friend’s car window, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.