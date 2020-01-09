Girard crime activity: Woman reports being ‘jumped’ after using restroom

Friday, January 3

2:14 p.m. – 200 block of E. Kline St., Brandi Gonzalez, 35, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Gonzalez pulled a knife on a family member during an argument.

Saturday, January 4

11:32 p.m. – S. State Street, police confiscated a small blunt and plastic bag of marijuana during a traffic stop. No charges were filed.

Sunday, January 5

3:35 a.m. – 100 block of Hickory Trace Dr., an officer was patrolling when he saw eight to 12 people fighting outside of a home. When the officer got out of his vehicle, several people ran into the home while screaming, according to a police report. A woman who was there told that police that she was jumped by people in the home after using the bathroom. She said three women hit her and two men kicked her, the report said. She said she wants to pursue charges. When asked about the incident, police said 26-year-old Bryan Little started yelling profanities at officers. He was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said others there were uncooperative.

2:44 p.m. – 200 block of Dearborn St., police were called about loose dog running around the area. The owner said the dog gets out and he’s unable to chase after it due to a disability, according to a police report. The owner was given a warning, the report said.

Monday, January 6

9:49 p.m. – 100 block of Summit Ave., Matthew Irwin, 30, charged with felonious assault, using weapons while intoxicated and discharging firearms within city limits. According to the report, a woman said Irwin pointed a gun at her during an argument. After he left the room, the woman said she heard five or six gunshots fired before he drove off. Police said Irwin admitted to pointing the gun at the woman and said he fired shots at a trashcan in the garage. Police found the firearm in Irwin’s truck, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.