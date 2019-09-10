Girard crime activity: Woman mistakenly shoots daughter, thinking she was an intruder

Thursday, August 29

2:39 p.m. – 400 block of Washington Ave., police were called for a theft. The woman told police that at least four Bradford Exchange rings were stolen from her, worth about $700 total. According to the report, the woman thinks they were stolen by her former health care aid.

Friday, August 30

9 p.m. – 200 block of Ohio Ave., police were dispatched for a shooting. When police arrived, the victim walked down the driveway with a towel wrapped around her arm and covered in blood. According to the report, the woman wanted to surprise her mother with an unannounced visit from college. The mother said she heard a commotion in the house and thought it was an intruder. When the daughter ran into the bedroom, police said the mother mistakenly shot her. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, September 3

8:51 a.m. – N. State Street and Townsend Avenue, Cassandra Fricker, 33, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, police made a traffic stop for speeding. They reported finding crack pipes, a marijuana pipe, a digital scale, a bag with powder residue and multiple doses of Naloxone and suboxone during a search of the vehicle that Fricker was driving.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.