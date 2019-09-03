Girard crime activity: Released inmate threatens corrections officer on Facebook, police say

Wednesday, August 21

7:43 p.m. – 400 block of N. State St., police were called about three juveniles on the rooftop of the old IGA building. Police said they heard a bag drop from the roof and one of the juveniles stood up. Officers told the juveniles that the business is private property. They were then picked up by their parents.

Sunday, August 25

11:12 a.m. – 300 block of Powers Ave., police were called for a possible breaking and entering. According to police, the caller was housesitting for a relative and left Saturday night. When she came back, the garage door was open. Police said they found a television knocked over in the home, as well as pictures on the floor and broken glass. There was no sign of forced entry.

Monday, August 26

11:45 a.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., a corrections officer went to the police station to tell police about a menacing incident. According to the report, the officer received a threatening message from a released inmate. Police said the message read, “U got 24 hours to respond, if not ima show u why people really respect me.” The officer wrote up the inmate just before he was released.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.