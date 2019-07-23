Girard crime activity: Police say man set couch on fire in driveway to get rid of it

Friday, July 12

2:42 p.m. – 100 block of Amherst Ave., police and firefighters responded to a couch on fire in a driveway. When they got there, the homeowner came out with a bucket of water, saying the junkyard would not take it. He said because of his bad back, he couldn’t carry it to his backyard so he just set it on fire in the driveway, according to a police report. Firefighters put it out and the owner was charged with open burning.

Saturday, July 13

1:37 a.m. – N. Market and Main streets, Michael Frasca, Jr., 44, charged with disorderly conduct, open container and DUI. According to a police report, an officer pulled Frasca over after he yelled at the officer at the intersection. Frasca didn’t cooperate with police and refused to do field sobriety tests, according to the report. Police said they found a 24-ounce can of Bud Light in the car.

12:06 p.m. – 400 block of E. Broadway St., police were called for an assault and theft. A 14-year-old girl said she was walking with some other kids when they threw her over a fence and started beating her up, according to a police report. The victim said they also took her bike.

Tuesday, July 16

10:12 p.m. – Liberty and State streets, police responded to a report of a man driving on the sidewalk and hitting a woman’s leg. The woman wasn’t hurt. Police pulled over the driver, 42-year-old Marcus Beachum, according to a report. They said he threw a bag of marijuana out the window. Beachum was charged with drug abuse and reckless operation of a vehicle on private property.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.