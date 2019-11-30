Girard crime activity: Men confront woman with baseball bat, claim her husband owes money, police say

Saturday, Nov. 16

3:43 a.m. – 1000 block of S. State St., Brian Froomkin, 34, charged with OVI. The report said police made a traffic stop after a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection. The driver, Froomkin, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the vehicle smelled like alcohol. He refused to do field sobriety tests or a BAC test.

Sunday, Nov. 17

4:28 a.m. – E. Main Street and N. State Street, Jaleesa Moore, 28, charged with drug abuse. According to the police report, officers made a traffic stop for no front plate or license plate light. Police said Moore had an active warrant for failure to comply. They also found a marijuana blunt during a vehicle search.

Saturday, Nov. 23

1:03 p.m. – E. Kline Street and N. St. Clair Avenue, Lorraine Prodnick, 62, charged with OVI. According to the report, police made a traffic stop and smelled alcohol from inside the vehicle. The driver, Prodnick told police that she had been drinking a bunch and officers found a beer in the car. She did not pass field sobriety tests.

5:57 p.m. – 100 block of E. Broadway Ave., police were dispatched for an aggravated menacing report. According to police, the caller said two people confronted her with a baseball bat who were looking for her husband. She told police one of the suspects said her husband owed him money and that he “got something for him.” Police said they were unable to find the suspects in the area.

9:57 p.m. – 100 block of E. Main Street, police were contacted for a possible burglary. According to the report, the caller said his soon to be ex-wife broke into his mother’s home and destroyed his belongings. The man told police that a television, a mattress, two guitars and a window were broken. The homeowner said she knew the suspect was there, but did not realize she was destroying things, the report said.

Sunday, Nov. 24

5:23 p.m. – 100 block of E. Liberty St., Michael Glass, 51, charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest. According to the report, police were dispatched for a domestic violence situation. The caller told police that her husband was intoxicated and became upset over the house being messy. She said her threw a plate of pasta, told her to clean it up, pushed her up against a wall and threatened to stab her in the face with a fork, the report said. When police arrived, they said Glass locked himself in the garage and refused to come out. The report said police kicked the door down and took Glass into custody.

Monday, Nov. 25

11:38 p.m. – Forsythe Avenue and N. St. Clair Avenue, Edward Wagner, 19, charged with drug abuse. The report said police made a traffic stop for no front plate and smelled marijuana from the vehicle. The driver, Wagner, said he recently smoked and the passenger had marijuana on her. Police seized the bag of marijuana and found marijuana shake throughout the vehicle, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.