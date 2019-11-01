Girard crime activity: Man pulls knife on teen walking to work, report says

Friday, Oct. 25

5:26 p.m. – 300 block of Hazel St., police were called for a reported breaking and entering. According to the report, police first heard about the incident from a Facebook post, which included a photo of five suspected juveniles outside of a garage. Police later met the property owner at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry, but the back of the home and garage had broken windows. The report said suspects have been identified.

9:25 p.m. – 400 block of N. St. Clair Ave., police are investigating a custody dispute. According to the report, the homeowner said she was sitting in the living room with her daughter and two-year-old grandchild. The grandchild’s father then came in and started yelling at them, throwing clothes on the floor and dumping medication into a baby bag, the report said. The woman told police that the father grabbed the child and drove off toward Youngstown. The department told Youngstown police to look out for a silver Jeep 4X4. No charges were filed at the time. The case is still under investigation.

Sunday, Oct. 27

3:23 p.m. – 1000 block of Woodlawn Ave., police were contacted for a reported animal complaint. The victim said she was outside her home when a dog ran toward her from across the street. The report said the German Shepherd became aggressive and bit her leg. The victim said it was a minor scratch and did not want medical attention. The dog owner was told to keep the animal on a leash and was issued a minor misdemeanor summons.

Monday, Oct. 28

3:02 p.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., reported theft of a catalytic converter from a work truck at Girard Hardware.

3:57 p.m. – 200 block of E. Liberty St., police were dispatched for a report of a man pulling a knife on a teenager. According to the police report, the 17-year-old said he was walking to work when he passed 52-year-old Lawrence Molek. After acknowledging each other, the teen said Molek called him derogatory names and walked toward him, pulling out a knife. The teen said he then pulled out his phone to record the incident, and Molek walked away. Molek later admitted to pulling out the knife because he wanted to scare the teen, according to the report. Police said Molek then told them that he thought the teen was reaching into his pants for a gun. Molek was charged with aggravated menacing.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.