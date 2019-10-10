Girard crime activity: Man points gun at girlfriend’s head during argument, police say

Wednesday, Sept. 25

2:15 p.m. – 500 block of Stull Ave., Edward Givens, 34, charged with felonious assault. According to the report, police were dispatched for a fight involving a firearm. The victim told police that she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Givens. After calling her mother to come pick up her son, the victim said Givens smashed a bottle next to her and kicked her, the report stated. The victim said Givens then grabbed a handgun from his truck, put it up to her head and said something about shooting her before driving away. The report said witnesses saw the suspect pull out the handgun. Givens was later found at his residence and taken into custody.

Thursday, Sept. 26

2 p.m. – 200 block of Plymouth Ave., a woman told police that someone broke the front window to her apartment. This is the second time that it’s been broken in September, according to the report.

4:30 p.m. – 800 block of Washington Ave., a woman reached out to police about a dog bite that happened earlier in the month. According to the report, the victim was bitten on the back of her leg by a neighbor’s dog on on Sept. 13. She went to the hospital for treatment. The report said the dog owner told the victim they did not have records of rabies shots.

Saturday, Sept. 28

3:59 p.m. – 300 block of Ohio Ave., police were contacted for a reported assault. According to police, a woman said a teen called her 13-year-old son obscenities and punched him in the back several times. She said the suspect had her son in a headlock before he was able to break free and run away.

Monday, Sept. 30

1:21 a.m. – 100 block of S. Elruth Ave., Marcus Beachum, 42, charged with OVI, failure to display license and driving left of center. According to the report, an officer was on patrol near the football stadium when a sedan traveling south went left of center and almost hit the officer. Police pulled the driver over and smelled alcohol from inside the vehicle. When asked if anything illegal was inside, the driver, Beachum, said there were “dead bodies” in the trunk, the report said. Beachum was detained, but police said nothing was found in the trunk. He refused to take a standardized field sobriety test, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.