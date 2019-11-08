Girard crime activity: Homeowner sees man peering into his home on security camera

Friday, Nov. 1

4:02 p.m. – 400 block of S. State Street, police were dispatched for a reported assault at Shell Gas Station. According to a police report, two employees got into an argument over the coffee maker. Police said there was a cut on an employee’s chin and a scrape on her face. A witness said they were unsure who started the fight.

Sunday, Nov. 3

11:54 p.m. – E. Liberty Street and Elruth Avenue, Robert L. Shelton, 44, charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. According to the report, police made a traffic stop for speed and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police reported finding suboxone sublingual films and an electronic scale with white powder residue during a search.

Monday, Nov. 4

2:20 p.m. – 100 block of Hillside Drive, a man came to the station to report a man trespassing on his property. According to the report, the homeowner was watching his security camera from November 3 and saw an unknown man walk onto his porch, looking into his home. The homeowner said the man never knocked on the door.

10:10 p.m. – 200 block of Forsythe Ave., police were dispatched for a harassment report. The caller told police that she was riding her bike from work when three kids followed her, yelling obscenities and barking at her like a dog. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.