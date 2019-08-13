Girard crime activity: Driver pulls gun on another driver near high school, police say

Thursday, August 1

12:37 p.m. – 500 block of Park Ave., police were called for an assault report. According to police, the victim parked in front of the main building of an apartment complex to pay her bill. The victim said a woman was staring at her and yelled at her to leave. The report said after paying her bill and getting back in the car, the suspect came over, punched her window and spit on her face.

Wednesday, August 7

2:42 a.m. – 1200 block of Shannon Rd., police were dispatched for a driver pulling a gun on another driver during traffic. According to a police report, the caller said he was driving home from work when a driver behind him started speeding. He said the driver passed him near Girard High School and stopped. When the caller also stopped and asked if the driver was OK, the driver got out of the car, started yelling obscenities and threw punches at the caller, the report says. Police said the suspect then pulled out a gun and asked, “Do you want some of this 17?” The caller said he ducked down and drove off in a different direction.

4:28 p.m. – 1100 block of Washington Ave., a man reported two packages stolen from his porch. According to the report, the homeowner had a camera on his porch and captured a juvenile boy taking the packages.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.