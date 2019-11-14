Girard crime activity: Crack found in wanted man’s shoe during traffic stop, police say

Thursday, Nov. 7

10:30 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., police were dispatched for a criminal trespass report. According to police, the caller said she was sitting in the living room when she heard two kids walking through her yard. She told police that they were talking about smoking weed and robbing someone. The woman recorded the conversation on her phone and played it for officers. The caller identified the suspects, the report said.

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:45 p.m. – 400 block of Taylor Avenue, police were called for an animal complaint. According to the report, the caller told police that the neighbors’ dogs were running loose around their property. The caller said she and her daughter could not get out of their car because the dogs were acting aggressive toward them. Police could not reach the dogs’ owners but did speak to their father about the complaint.

Monday, Nov. 11

11:27 a.m. – Churchill Road and North Avenue, Gentry Crenshaw, 57, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. During a traffic stop, police found that the driver, Crenshaw, was wanted for felony drug charges out of Warren. Police removed Crenshaw’s shoes to check for drugs and a small rock of cocaine fell out, according to a police report. The report said Crenshaw then looked down and said, ‘Yep, that’s crack.” Police also reported finding a bag of syringes, powder residue and other drug paraphernalia while searching the car.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

5:33 p.m. – 300 block of S. State St., Gentry Crenshaw, 57, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A tow company employee called police, stating that the owner of a Ford Ranger that just left pulled out a large bag of drugs from the glove box. Police looked at speed camera footage and noticed that the suspect was Crenshaw, who they arrested the day before. When police found Crenshaw at the Sunoco gas station, they said he got out of the Ranger with hands in his pockets. Crenshaw was ordered to show his hands and he was patted down for weapons. A crack pipe was found in Crenshaw’s pocket, but no drugs were found inside the vehicle, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.