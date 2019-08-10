East Liverpool crime activity: Police called to playground for possible drug activity

Sunday, July 28

4:22 p.m. – Corner of Mulberry and St. George streets, police were called to a playground for possible drug activity. According to a police report, the caller said a man was under a slide and appeared to be high. The man told police that he didn’t have anything on him that would stick an officer, but when he was patted down, police found a syringe in his pocket, the report says.

Monday, July 29

8:45 a.m. – 1400 block of Etruria St., reported stolen vehicle. A man called police to report his red/maroon 2004 Chevy Silverado had been stolen overnight. The man told police the truck has a dent in the right front fender.

Thursday, August 1

1:02 p.m. – 1900 block of Michigan St., reported theft. A man called police to report his lawnmower and several other items had been stolen from his yard and garage overnight.

Friday, August 2

1 p.m. – 300 block of W. 4th Street, a 33-year-old man was charged with two counts of dogs at large. Police were called for two dogs that were running loose throughout the neighborhood, one of which had reportedly attacked another dog. One of the dogs had blood on its mouth, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.