E. Liverpool crime activity: Man blows smoke at cops before getting drug possession charge, report says

Sunday, July 14

2:30 p.m. – Jackman Street, several residents called police to report four bikes had been stolen from the neighborhood overnight. One bike was found and police are still looking for the other three.

Monday, July 15

11:18 p.m. – 300 block of Market St., Jacob Greathouse, 21, of Wellsville, charged with possession of marijuana. Police were called several times for shots fired, and witnesses described the car Greathouse was in as the one involved, so the car was pulled over, according to a police report. When police went up to the car, they said the driver and Greathouse were smoking marijuana, blowing it into their faces, the report says. Greathouse admitted to police he had a bag of marijuana on him, so he gave it to them. The car was searched for weapons, but police said they did not find any.

Thursday, July 18

7:07 p.m. – 3200 block of St. Clair Ave., Brian Cramer, 32, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police were called to the Market Street Apartments for a car in the parking lot involved in possible drug activity. When the car drove off, police found it at a gas station, with Cramer as the driver. According to a police report, two syringes, a bottle cap with suspected meth in it and a cigarette box with 50 small bags inside were found in the car. Police also took $1,242 cash and a package of suboxone from Cramer’s pockets, saying he did not have a suboxone prescription, the report says.

Saturday, July 20

7:50 p.m. – Riverview St., William Jacquet, 25, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of marijuana. Jacquet was in a car that got pulled over, and when police patted him down while searching the car, they found a capped syringe in his right pocket, according to a police report. In the car, police also found a tied up gray baggie with marijuana inside next to the passenger seat where Jacquet was sitting, the report says.

Thursday, July 25

11:51 p.m. – 800 block of Chester Ave., reported criminal damaging. A man told police someone had egged the outside of his car and house along with smashing eggs on his car’s stereo system. The man said he might know the person who did it and told police his car was left unlocked.

Saturday, July 27

6:53 p.m. – 400 block of E. 4th St., Kerry McKinley, 47, charged with intoxication and possession of marijuana. Police were called for a woman who was “freaking out” and lying on the ground underneath a bridge. Police said McKinley had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, smelled like alcohol and could barely stand. A vape pen with THC oil was found inside her backpack, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.