Austintown crime activity: Police say man stole debit card from car and spent $6K

Monday, July 1

11:13 p.m. – N. Meridian Road and Oakwood Avenue, Dehavlynn Scurry, 20, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with falsification and driving under suspension. Police said Scurry lied about who she was during a traffic stop and didn’t have a valid license.

Tuesday, July 2

5:23 a.m. – 4500 block of Lanterman Rd., Apostolos Dovas, 36, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said Dovas threw a chair at her and chased her while holding a knife to her and later himself. Dovas said it didn’t happen and the woman was setting him up. Police found broken things throughout the house but couldn’t find any injuries on the woman, according to a report.

Friday, July 12

11:04 a.m. – 4800 block of Westchester Dr., police responded to Denny’s for a reported theft from a car. Police said someone stole a debit card from the car and spent over $6,000 at several stores, including 5 Starr Whole Tire, where employees said the man who used the card would be coming back to pick up rims he bought. Police stopped 33-year-old Kyle Campbell at the store. They said he admitted to using the card, which he said he found in the Home Depot parking lot. Police also found a loaded handgun, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in Campbell’s gym bag. Campbell is charged with grand theft, misuse of a credit card, drug abuse and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Saturday, July 13

4:27 p.m. – 4100 block of Mahoning Ave., Brian Conway, 26, arrested on a warrant and charged with assault and aggravated menacing after police responded to Auto Giant for a fight between a man and a woman. Police said when they got there, two men were holding Conway down. The woman told police Conway, her ex-boyfriend, had been threatening her for days and then showed up when she was getting off the WRTA bus. She said he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her up against a wall before the two men came to help her. Conway said he didn’t do that to the woman and the men jumped him. Police said witnesses told them the men only appeared to be holding Conway down, not assaulting him.

Monday, July 15

1 a.m. – 100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Stephen Nelder, 30, of Salem, arrested on a warrant after police responded to the Sandwich Factory for an alarm going off.

Tuesday, July 16

1:23 a.m. – 200 block of N. Meridian Rd., Lanaiya Garcia, 18, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said during a traffic stop, Garcia had a fanny pack with crack cocaine and a digital scale inside.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.