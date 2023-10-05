WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can be a part of the fun and excitement of Wheel of Fortune LIVE at Packard Music Hall on November 17.

WKBN 27 First News is giving five people the chance to WIN two tickets to the show.

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to Wheel of Fortune LIVE at Packard Music Hall on November 17.

Entry is limited to one per person. The sweepstakes ends on November 6, 2023, at 5 a.m. EST.

Where can I buy tickets for Wheel of Fortune LIVE at Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio?

You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster for Packard Music Hall.