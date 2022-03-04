The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Youngstown CityScape.

Youngstown CityScape’s projects have positively impacted our community for over 25 years. Their mission is to strengthen Youngstown’s revitalized urban core by improving infrastructure, amenities and social well-being in an effort to provide an attractive working and living environment. Their focus is through development and beautification, education and community outreach, and historic preservation.

