The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

The Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown have been serving the Mahoning Valley for nearly 150 years. In 1993, they started a support group to empower and affirm adults and children touched by HIV and AIDS. They now provide numerous services to over 450 individuals living with HIV and AIDs and their families across four locations.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.