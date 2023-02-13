YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like The Needles Eye Southside Ministries.

Established in 1976, Needle’s Eye Christian Counseling Center addresses the dysfunctions of life caused by drug and alcohol abuse. The Needle’s Eye is dedicated to creating preventative programs that instill morals and values within the lives of at-risk youth and adults, as well as meeting with the children weekly to help build self-esteem and character.

