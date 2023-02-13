YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Hopewell Theatre.

Since 1992, Hopewell Theatre has presented high-quality classic and contemporary plays to the Mahoning Valley. It endeavors to include non-traditional casting and provide actors with the encouragement they need to participate in theatrical productions in a safe and welcoming environment. Hopewell also encourages volunteers from the community to become involved in its productions, both on stage and backstage.

