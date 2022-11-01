The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Beatitude House.

With a firm belief that education is the best way out of poverty, Beatitude House addresses the growing needs of the community and helps women and children break the cycle of poverty and homelessness. Since 1988, Beatitude House has been committed to serving disadvantaged women and children by creating homes, providing educational opportunities, and fostering healthy families. Providing them with the opportunity to transform their lives.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.