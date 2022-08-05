The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like SMARTS.
Founded in 1997, Students Motivated by the Arts provides access and early training in the arts for our region’s youth with a focus on underserved populations. Through arts education, SMARTS helps children find the keys to creativity and inspires self-discovery, opening doors to success, as well as teaching discipline, focus and boosting community enrichment.
