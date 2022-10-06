The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Protestant Family Services.
Founded in 1944, Protestant Family Service of the Greater Youngstown Area’s mission is to develop and channel resources of the local church community to help families in crisis. Some community assistance they provide is general counseling, food donations, back-to-school clothing and Christmas gifts. They aim to provide the necessary care and needs to the individual, giving hope for a better life.
To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.