The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like the Pregnancy Help Center.

Established in 1987, the Pregnancy Help Center in Youngstown serves the community in making informed decisions and gives hope to those in the midst of an unplanned pregnancy. Their medical staff offers free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. As well as classes for both women and men, material supplies and community resources – all free of charge. They believe the best decision, is an informed decision.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.