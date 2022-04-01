The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Potential Development.

Founded in 1953, Potential Development’s mission is to provide children with autism a safe, structured educational environment. Their Workforce Development Program ensures that each student has the opportunity to gain job skills and career training. The program enables students to visit and volunteer at local businesses and nonprofits, teaching job skills that will help them succeed in their life beyond high school.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.