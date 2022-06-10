The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Our Community Kitchen.

Formed in 2016, Our Community Kitchen looks to feed those who are hungry in the Mahoning Valley and facilitate community programs to promote self-sufficiency and improve their quality of life. Its mission is to give those in need the respect and dignity they deserve while ensuring they receive a hot meal in a warm and welcoming environment. Since its inception, the Kitchen has served over 500,000 meals to impoverished individuals.