The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Opera Western Reserve.
Since their first performance in 2004, it’s been Opera Western Reserve’s mission to produce and present opera performances of the highest quality to audiences in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. They provide a performance platform for local and regional artists, and take a leadership role in artist training, arts education and audience development, including children and young adults.
To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.