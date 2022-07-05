The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like OH WOW.

Since opening its doors in 2011, OH WOW has seen over half a million explorers receive the OH WOW experience. Their colorful, hands-on environment encourages independent thinking through interactive STEM-based exhibits and educational and entertaining programs. OH WOW fosters learning through their engaging and interactive museum, community outreach programs and hands-on, home STEM Sack science kits.