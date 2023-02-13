YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like My Path Mahoning Valley.

My Path Mahoning Valley empowers students to succeed in whatever direction they choose – college education, career and technical training, employment or military service. Its mission is to provide students and their families with the resources and tools needed to confidently take the next steps toward achieving their post-high-school goals while creating a positive impact in the Mahoning Valley.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund, go to YoungstownFoundation.org.