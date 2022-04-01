The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like MYCAP.

Since 1965, the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership has worked to directly provide services to improve the quality of life of low-to-moderate income residents in Mahoning County. Their Emergency Diaper Bank program provides diapers and wipes to Mahoning County residents in need. Including over 219,000 diaper packages and 173,000 baby wipe packages since 2019.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.