The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like LIT Youngstown.



Established in 2015, Lit Youngstown’s mission is to provide opportunities for writers and readers to experience and enjoy the literary arts. They support beginning and experienced writers in their goals to hone their craft and publish their work. They believe that writing and reading serve as both window and mirror: fostering creativity and increasing understanding of the self and our diverse community.

