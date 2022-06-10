The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like JAMV.

For the last 69 years, Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley has empowered the futures of thousands of students. They provide the knowledge and skills needed to manage money, plan for the future, and make smart academic, career and economic choices. Annually, JAMV partners with over 75 schools, 600 educators and 300 businesses, community organizations and service providers.