The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries.

Since 1913, Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries has impacted the lives of children and families in the area. Currently operating out of 3 community centers, they offer a range of services from after school programming, summer food programs, recreational activities and more. Their mission is to build relationships that create safe, supportive, and empowered communities.