The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. They provide low-cost housing for families in need by building and rehabilitating houses using volunteer labor and donations . Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity has built over 145 houses in Trumbull, Mahoning & Columbiana counties.