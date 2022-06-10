The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like DSAV.
Established in 2007, The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley’s mission is to level the playing field when it comes to supporting children with Down syndrome throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. They provide education, services, and programming, regardless of income level. And help them achieve maximum independence, receive assistance and enrichment, fully participate in the community and reach their potential.
