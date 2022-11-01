The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like COMPASS’ Sojourner House.

Founded in 1908, COMPASS Family and Community Services is a multi-service agency of the Mahoning Valley. The Sojourner House Domestic Violence Shelter is the only protective shelter in Youngstown, Ohio. They provide crisis intervention, counseling, advocacy, and shelter for families escaping domestic violence. COMPASS’s mission is to help individuals and families build better lives and a stronger community.