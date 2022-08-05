The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Since 1969, the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown has been at the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances. Its mission is to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens in a safe environment where they can learn, have fun and be themselves.
To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.