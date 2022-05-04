The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Boardman Community Baseball.

Boardman Community Baseball and Field of Dreams is a volunteer project led by parents and other caring adults to benefit the children of Boardman playing baseball and softball. Its mission is to provide a wholesome, healthy activity for children using the ball field as a classroom to instill an instrumental set of values that will guide them into adulthood.

