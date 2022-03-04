The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For over 52 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters have supported children in the Mahoning Valley in need of a positive influence. Their mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. They give children skills that increase their chances of graduating from high school, achieving academic success, and setting higher goals.

