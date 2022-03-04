The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like the Antonine Sisters of Youngstown.

Since 1991, the Antonine Sisters have provided compassionate, holistic care for older and disabled adults during the day in North Jackson. Their staff promotes the independence and dignity of each individual in a home-like environment. All participants are provided nutritious, home-cooked meals, social interaction, intellectual stimulation and physical activity through handcrafts and light exercise.

To see a list of participating agencies in The Youngstown Foundation Support Fund go to YoungstownFoundation.org.