The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Animal Charity of Ohio.

Established in 1963, Animal Charity of Ohio is a veterinary clinic and the only humane society in Mahoning County. Their primary mission is to investigate neglect, cruelty, and abandonment of companion animals in Mahoning County. Their affordable prices help support the humane program in fighting animal cruelty and educating the public on responsible pet ownership.

