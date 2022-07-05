The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Akiva Academy.

At the Akiva Academy, high-achieving kids feel at home. They offer K thru 8 students an enriching academic experience that’s based on collaborative, project-based and technology-driven learning methods to maximize students’ potential. Taking a progressive approach to education, Akiva helps students to learn, develop and grow in an environment that fosters inquiry and lifelong learning.