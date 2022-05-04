The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like ACLD.

ACLD School and Learning Center are dedicated to meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of individuals with learning and/or developmental difficulties. Recently, ACLD expanded its Movement Program to provide additional physical activity throughout the day for children with significant distractibility and impulsivity as well as those with obesity to promote learning while enhancing the mind-body connection.

