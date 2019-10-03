WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti supports Real Men Wear Pink campaign

Find out how you can support the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink initiative

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and WKBN 27 Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti is wearing pink in support.

Gerry was selected by the American Cancer Society to be one of the men in this year’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. The program highlights local men who commit to wearing pink throughout the month to show their support, raise money and bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer.

For more information on the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign AND to donate to the local individuals featured in this program please CLICK HERE.

WKBN 27 First News and Gerry Ricciutti are proud to support this campaign and raise awareness about the ongoing battle against breast cancer.