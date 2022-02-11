(WKBN)- Over the next few months, WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears is working to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Our noon meteorologist Jim Loboy is helping! If we get another $500 dollars by this weekend, he’ll do a polar plunge. Yes, he’ll jump into freezing cold water.

It’s all because this is something near and dear to his heart.

My mom actually had open heart surgery a triple bypass about 13 to 15 years ago when she was having some problems. Without her getting the help she got, she wouldn’t know her grandaughter- my daughter,” Loboy said.

That polar plunge is Saturday, Feb. 26th at Bedford Trails Golf Course. If just 20 of you donate $25 bucks,

Loboy will make the jump!

Of course, First News will video it to show you.

If you want to donate, go to wkbn.com/heart.