COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- WKBN is a community-driven TV station.

To demonstrate that on Friday, First News is partnering with the Way Station to help their team with some important projects.

Our team will be working all day with the way station here in Columbiana. Chaney Nezbeth with The Way Station said that they’ve been so slammed and their staffing has been stretched to the max because of the continual needs happening in East Palestine that their main location in Columbiana serves people across three states has started to take a hit, so that’s where we come in.

Our team here at WKBN/WYTV News will be helping the Way Station with some projects that are long overdue. This is all a part of ‘Founders Day of Caring’ which is celebrated by each Nexstar station around the country.. which is WKBN’s parent company.

Some of the outdoor projects our team will be working on include staining the fence around the Way Station’s community garden. Pulling out some weeds in the parking lot, and using bags of asphalt to fix the uneven spots. We will really be focusing on sprucing up the area and making it a safe environment for the elderly folks they serve.

“The need for volunteers really does offset that bottom line when you’re trying to be able to provide more programming and more services. If we have less staffing fees, it really does go right back into everything that we’re doing here,” said Nezbeth.

Our team has also partnered with the Way Station to prepare kids for school. All last week we collected school supplies that will be packed up and distributed to hundreds of kids across our communities.

We are thrilled to share that thanks to the community’s generosity, we collected two and a half 55-gallon barrels full of supplies! On Friday, we will have over thirty volunteers helping out.

The Way Station currently provides emergency kits of household items like food and clothing for families who have lost everything, so our team will help shore up some of the shelving they have in their storage building. Our work crews will also help with taping and painting the office doors and sorting through clothes. Chaney Nezbeth with the Way Station said volunteering is a wonderful way to meet people and potentially find a new passion.

“We have one gentleman that’s working with us right now that was pretty well housebound and I can tell you his first day he said ‘I just need a reason to live. I need a reason to get up every day’ and now he volunteers with us five days a week,” Nezbeth said.

Nezbeth said their staffing has been stretched to the max because of the continual needs out of east palestine so any bit of help makes a difference.