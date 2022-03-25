YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Donation drop offs are under way for WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears’s cookie walk that is scheduled for Saturday.

It’s happening at St. Joseph the Provider School in Youngstown. All the proceeds will benefit her campaign with the American Heart Association.

“Cookies have been coming in from a few different bakeries, cookies come in from teachers here, cookies from a couple people on the west side so people got the message and I believe we’re going to have a big success,” said Father Mike of St. Joseph.

If you wanna bake some to help, you have until 2 p.m. Friday to drop off cookies. Cookie boxes will be $7 a pound.

The Cookie Walk will be at St. Joseph the Provider School at 1145 Turin Street from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.