BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Chelsea is excited to invite all of you at home to come exercise with her in one of her favorite workouts.

In two weeks, Chelsea is teaming up with Orange Theory to do a donation-based workout.

If you sign up, you can come work out with her. This is going to be a 90 minute class. that’s a mix of cardio and weight lifting. You’ll spend some time on a treadmill, the rower and using dumbbells. The rower is low impact, but works 80 percent of the muscles in your body.

This is to to raise money for the American Heart Association. The whole class is based on your heart rate.

It’s tailored specifically to your body.

I like to say working your heart, cardiovascular fitness, is our heartbeat. We have our members wear a heart rate monitors during class so seeing your results in real time. You’re able to make sure you’re not over or under training so you’re finding that sweet spot,” said Studio Manager Jamie Flynn.

You can call Orange Theory Youngstown at 330-792-7272 to sign up! They’re located in the shops at Boardman Plaza.

“OTF is for everyone. I like to say we will meet you where you’re at currently. We have members as young as 15, 16 all the way up into their 70’s and everyone is working at their own effort,” Flynn said.

That class is Saturday, Feb. 26th at 10:30 a.m. It’s a minimum $25 dollar donation.