BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can come get free coffee with WKBN Anchor and Woman of Impact Chelsea Spears on Tuesday.

She will be at Peaberry’s Cafe in Boardman talking about heart health. This is a fundraiser for her campaign with the American Heart Association.

In exchange for the free coffee, we just ask you to make a donation.

You can join her Tuesday morning from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.