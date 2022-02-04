YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s a big day in the Valley.

Friday kicks off our area’s first-ever Woman of Impact campaign sponsored by the American Heart Association.

Chelsea Spears is so honored to say she was nominated to be one of just a few women of impact.

She said yes, because a few years ago she ended up at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with chest pain.

As it turns out, she had two blood clots in her lungs.

She was in her mid-twenties and on the brink of a heart attack.

Thankfully, she knew the signs to get help:

Chest pain

Tingling in arms, back, neck, and jaw

Nausea

Heart disease is the #1 killer in women. That’s why she is working the next few months to make sure that doesn’t happen to you, your mom., your sister, your best friend. Over the next few months, she’ll be raising this awareness, but also some much-needed money for the Heart Association.

“It’s so crucial to our community. when people donate to these campaigns the dollars go to a variety of things. They’ll go to help teach people in our community CPR and hands only CPR. They’ll go to research,” said Jessica Smylie of the American Heart Association.

You can donate here.