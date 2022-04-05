BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- WKBN Anchor Chelsea Spears is wrapping up her campaign with the American Heart Association (AHA).

Tuesday night she is inviting you to Steel Valley Brew Works, a new bar at the Southern Park Mall.

You’ll be able to get $1 dollar off draft beer. Bocce lanes and billiards will be free for the entire day.

We’re going to be donating our 2 bocce lanes and our 2 billiard tables, it will be free play for the entire day. All that we ask is that you come out and you get involved, get invested, give back and see how much money we can raise!” said Steel Valley Brew Works Founder & Co Founder Josh Langenheim.

The celebration will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.